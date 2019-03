WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Willingboro on Thursday morning. Authorities say the woman’s body was discovered on the first block of Medley Lane around 8:30 a.m.

It’s not known yet how the woman died.

The victim’s ID has not yet been released.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Willingboro Police are investigating the woman’s death.