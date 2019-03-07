



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man, woman and their 2-year-old child are OK after police say at least 28 shots were fired at their vehicle Thursday night. Police responded to reports of gunshots on the 6600 block of Upland Street just before 6: 30 p.m.

Police say one suspect is in custody.

When police arrived, they found an overturned Jeep SUV. The 37-year-old male passenger, 28-year-old female driver and their 2-year-old son were all OK after the shooting.

Police say the Jeep was at the intersection of 66th and Upland when the driver and passenger say two males began firing shots, striking the jeep.

The driver sped away from the shooters, before crashing into a parked unattended vehicle, which caused the Jeep to flip onto its side.

Both the mother and father were able to get out of the overturned SUV and get the boy out.

The child was transported to CHOP to get checked out.

According to police, the Jeep was struck by seven bullets in the front windshield and rear, before crashing. Police say at least 28 shots total were fired from two separate semi-automatic weapons.

Police say a green Buick was seen leaving the scene. Police located the vehicle in the area of 70th and Cobbs Creek Parkway, before the vehicle was involved in an accident in Yeadon, Pennsylvania.

Police apprehended one male from the green Buick, and he is being questioned by police in relation to the shooting.