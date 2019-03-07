



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tension is building in West Philadelphia over the police-involved shooting of a grad student Ethiopia. The investigation is stirring fresh outrage in the case.

Police were in search of a stab victim before they shot that 25-year-old Kaleb Belay multiple times Wednesday night. But no stabbing victim was found.

Now, there’s and internal investigation, while Belay remains in the hospital in stable condition.

At this point of the investigation, there are a lot more questions than answers.

“I just came from work around almost 6 p.m., and about a half hour later, that’s when I heard gunshots around outside,” Eyob Mekonnen said.

Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man 6 Times In West Philadelphia, Police Say

Mekonnen describes the moment his roommate, Belay, was shot six times by a 27-year-old Philadelphia police officer.

“A police officer approached me and said someone called 911 to this address and they came inside and looked around the house,” Mekonnen said.

Kaleb Belay was shot 6x after police say he was holding a kitchen knife and allegedly would not drop it. They were responding to a stabbing call, but no victim was ever found. I spoke with the family’s attorney this evening. Kaleb is in critical but stable condition. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/zYerOFLNxK — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) March 8, 2019

According to police, officers were responding to a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they spotted Belay outside holding a kitchen knife. After ignoring commands to drop the knife, the officers said Belay continued to walk towards them and that’s when one officer opened fire.

“He’s a really nice guy, he’s not a troublemaker or anything. He’s either at work or at school,” Mekonnen said.

Belay is a Temple University grad student from Ethiopia and has only lived her for a year. His family has hired an attorney.

“Right now, what we know is is a young man, who came here and is a grad student, who works doesn’t bother anyone, and literally is an example of what every man and woman within the Ethiopian community signifies, was shot six times in a manner that’s just far beyond what we can even fathom at this point,” attorney Simon Haileab said.

2-Year-Old Boy, Parents OK After Gunmen Fire At Least 28 Shots At Their Vehicle, Police Say

As the family continues to search for answers, they’re asking for your prayers as police continue their investigation.

“We want the entire city of Philadelphia to understand that this man is not a crazy, knife-wielding suspect, as what was suggested,” Haileab said.

Police were not able to give any more information, being that this is an active investigation.

A spokesperson told Eyewitness News Belay will be arrested for assault on an officer once he recovers, but the charges will be left up to the District Attorney’s office.