PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly stabbing inside a Center City subway station on Thursday morning. The stabbing happened at the subway station near Broad and Spruce Streets, around 6:30 a.m., a day after SEPTA Transit Police officers went on strike.

Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest inside the Walnut-Locust station concourse after a fight broke out between him and another man he knew. The victim died at a Hahnemann Hospital

Credit: CBS3

Today is the second day of a strike by SEPTA police, which has reduced patrols. SEPTA officials say their police supervisors are working 12-hour shifts along with an increased presence by city and suburban police.

Troy Parham, the vice president of the SEPTA Transit Police union, says the stabbing is just the latest example why his officers need a bigger staff.

“We’re understaffed, we’re undermanned. We can’t be everywhere all the time,” said Parham.

It’s not clear what caused the fight that led up to the stabbing. Police are still investigating.

