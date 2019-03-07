



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly stabbing inside a Center City subway station on Thursday morning. The stabbing happened at the subway station near Broad and Spruce Streets, around 6:30 a.m., a day after SEPTA Transit Police officers went on strike.

Officials say the 30-year-old victim was stabbed once in the chest after a dispute while in the concourse of the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.

The man was found unresponsive and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

It’s not clear what caused the disturbance. No other injuries were reported.

Today is the second day of a strike by SEPTA police, which has reduced patrols. SEPTA officials say their police supervisors are working 12-hour shifts along with an increased presence by city and suburban police.

