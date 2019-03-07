



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of SEPTA’s Transit Police union returned to the picket line at Jefferson Station Thursday morning. SEPTA’s Transit Police union said they’re ready to agree to the latest contract offered by management after being without a contract for a year, as long as management makes a tweak to a policy over body cameras.

SEPTA’s transit police union confirms negotiations broke down over a policy about body cameras. The union says a current policy does not allow officers to review body camera video at the end of their shift. They want that to change.

“When we’re done sitting writing a report, it just helps for things to be more accurate of what we did for the day,” said Troy Parham, the vice president of the SEPTA Transit Police union.

Parham doesn’t know the reasoning behind the policy.

“I have no idea, I really don’t,” he said.

If the change is made, the police union would go back to work, said Parham.

A SEPTA spokesperson wouldn’t comment on specifics about body cameras, but did confirm “the economics are there,” and that money is no longer a sticking point.

Both sides said they want to go back to the negotiation table. A time has not been set.

The police union has been seeking a new contract to replace an agreement that expired a year ago. SEPTA said the average police officer salary is $78,706 a year.

SEPTA and the union representing the officers have been in contract negotiations for months, but just couldn’t come to an agreement.

SEPTA says the strike won’t affect transit service.

A SEPTA spokesman said their strike contingency plan calls for police supervisors to work 12-hour shifts and an increased presence by city and suburban police.

“There are 49 SEPTA police supervisors who will remain on duty and they will work 12-hour shifts to patrol the system,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

On Thursday morning, a man was stabbed at the SEPTA subway Walnut-Locust concourse in Center City.

The last SEPTA police strike happened in 2012 and lasted about a week.

SEPTA is the nation’s sixth-largest transportation system in terms of ridership, operating buses, subways, trolleys and trains.