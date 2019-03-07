



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of SEPTA’s Transit Police return to the picket line at Jefferson Station Thursday morning. Nearly 200 SEPTA police officers went on strike Wednesday afternoon over pay and working conditions. They’ve been working without a contract for about a year.

Nearly 200 SEPTA Transit Police Officers On Strike After Union, Management Fail To Reach Deal

The police union has been seeking a new contract to replace an agreement that expired a year ago. SEPTA said the average police officer salary is $78,706 a year.

SEPTA and the union representing the officers have been in contract negotiations for months, but just couldn’t come to an agreement.

SEPTA Unveils Contingency Plan To Keep Riders Safe During Transit Police Strike

SEPTA says the strike won’t affect transit service.

A SEPTA spokesman said their strike contingency plan calls for police supervisors to work 12-hour shifts and an increased presence by city and suburban police.

“There are 49 Septa Police Supervisors who will remain on duty and they will work 12-hour shifts to patrol the system,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

On Thursday morning, a man was stabbed at the SEPTA subway Walnut-Locust concourse in Center City.

Eyewitness News is told Philadelphia Police and officers from suburban towns will also patrol areas of the system normally under the eye of SEPTA cops. But with 178 SEPTA officers on strike, Busch admits there could be gaps.

The last SEPTA police strike happened in 2012 and lasted about a week.

SEPTA is the nation’s sixth-largest transportation system in terms of ridership, operating buses, subways, trolleys and trains.