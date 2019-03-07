



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Devastating and deadly storms struck Alabama on Sunday and more severe weather is in the forecast this weekend for some of those same areas within the central and southern United States. The main threats with this impending system are heavy downpours, the threat of flash flooding, lightning, gusty winds and even a few tornadoes.

This is the same storm system that will be bringing portions of the Delaware Valley a soaking rain as it moves east on Sunday. Watch Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram’s latest forecast for our region: