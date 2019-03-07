  • CBS 3On Air

IRVINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Police say a girl walking her dog heard screams coming from a car trunk and helped rescue a man who had been carjacked and robbed the night before.

The Union County prosecutor’s office in New Jersey said Thursday that two armed men kidnapped the victim around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hillside, near Newark.

Authorities say the men took the victim to ATMs and forced him to withdraw cash.

Police say the girl was walking her dog Thursday morning when she heard screams coming from the trunk of a car parked in Irvington, west of Newark. The victim was discovered tied up inside. He isn’t being publicly identified.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

