



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The calendar says football season is over. In reality, this Friday night, it continues at the Tropicana in Atlantic City, when the prestigious Maxwell Club holds its 82nd annual awards gala.

This year is a star-studded affair featuring NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, winner of the 60th Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award, and former Eagles and current Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid as the winner of the 30th Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.

The who’s-who of football dignitaries also includes Hall of Famer Ray Lewis as the Tropicana Legends Award winner, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (Maxwell Award), Kentucky’s Josh Allen (Chuck Bednarik Award), Princeton head coach Bob Surace (Andy Talley Tri-State Coach of the Year Award), Princeton star John Lovett (Brian Westbrook Tri-State Player of the Year Award), Ron Jaworski (Francis Reds Bagnell Award), Army’s Jeff Monken (George Munger College Coach of the Year Award), Malvern Prep’s Keith Maguire (Jim Henry Award) and MFC/adidas National High School Players of the Year Bru McCoy (Mater Dei HS – Texas) and Nolan Smith (IMG Academy – Georgia).

Mahomes will be the star of the show.

In only his second NFL season, Mahomes evolved into one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks as he finished the regular season with 5,097 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to throw for at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.

In addition to his Bert Bell honor, Mahomes has also been named the 2018 Pro Football Writers of America NFL MVP and a First-Team All-Pro. He led the Chiefs to an AFC West title and a berth in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993.

Mahomes joins Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell (1979) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (2018) as the only players to have won the Bert Bell Award in their second NFL season.

Reid has been named the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year for a record-setting fourth time, having previously won the award in 2000, 2002 and 2010 as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He completed his sixth year as the Chiefs head coach with a 12–4 record, a third straight AFC West crown and a fourth consecutive playoff appearance, ultimately falling to the New England Patriots in overtime in the AFC Championship Game. Reid worked closely with Mahomes, helping him master an extremely complicated offense and allowing him to transition from a rookie to a franchise quarterback in only two seasons.

Reid has also developed one of the most impressive coaching trees in NFL history with seven former assistants working as head coaches this season: Matt Nagy (Bears), Doug Pederson (Eagles), John Harbaugh (Ravens), Sean McDermott (Bills), Pat Shurmur (Giants), Ron Rivera (Panthers) and Todd Bowles (Jets). Harbaugh and Pederson have won Super Bowls as head coaches. Nagy, Pederson and Harbaugh coached playoff teams this season.

Tickets are still available at: https://www.maxwellfootballclub.org/product/national-awards-individual-ticket/ or by calling 215-643-3833.