



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A man inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in Kensington was killed when someone fired several shots, including one that went through the phone and struck him in the face, police say. It happened at the Kitchen Express Chinese Restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of East Ontario Street.

Police say the victim was standing at the counter ordering food, when the shooter opened the door, fired three shots and took off.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the face and the torso. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two other people who were also standing inside the restaurant were not injured in the shooting, which was captured by security cameras.

Authorities were trying to determine if the man killed was the shooter’s intended target.

