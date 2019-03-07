Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened overnight on the 4900 block of Catherine Street.

Police say a 36-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a white pickup truck. They also found several spent shell casings inside the truck.

“It appears the shooter was either sitting inside the passenger side of the vehicle or reached into the passenger door window, which is half way down,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the truck’s engine was still running when they found the victim.

There’s no word yet on a motive.

