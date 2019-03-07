  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A man has died after a stabbing in a SEPTA concourse in Center City. The stabbing happened at the subway station near Broad and Spruce Streets, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly 200 SEPTA Transit Police Officers On Strike After Union, Management Fail To Reach Deal

Officials say the 30-year-old victim was stabbed once in the chest after a dispute while in the concourse of the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.

Man Stabbed In Chest At Walnut-Locust SEPTA Subway Station In Center City

Credit: CBS3

The man was found unresponsive and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead. His name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

SEPTA Unveils Contingency Plan To Keep Riders Safe During Transit Police Strike

It’s not clear what caused the disturbance. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Today is the second day of a strike by SEPTA police, which has reduced patrols. SEPTA officials say their police supervisors are working 12-hour shifts along with an increased presence by city and suburban police.

