



LAS VEGAS (CBS) — A Las Vegas teacher has an unusual helper for the students in her class. Heather Oney is a third-grade teacher and Lucy is her helpful assistant.

Lucy is a certified therapy dog.

She even has her own badge that makes her part of school staff. The kids seem to really enjoy having the dog around.

“She’s very comfortable to be around stuff, because she lets you know that you’re safe and secure in the classroom,” student Lexi Woods said.

Lucy is one of several therapy dogs currently at work at schools in Las Vegas.