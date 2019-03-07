  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A nasty crash in the Lehigh Valley left a car crumpled and the driver critically injured. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township Wednesday.

Police say the car rear-ended a tractor trailer. The driver was trapped for nearly an hour before being extricated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Credit: CBS3

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s