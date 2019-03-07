



UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A nasty crash in the Lehigh Valley left a car crumpled and the driver critically injured. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township Wednesday.

Police say the car rear-ended a tractor trailer. The driver was trapped for nearly an hour before being extricated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.