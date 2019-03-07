  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Contrary to popular belief, experts say skinny people do not have a faster metabolism. In fact, the bigger your body, the more calories you burn.

But the good news is, if you feel like your genes aren’t working in your favor, there’s one easy activity you can do to boost your metabolism and burn more calories.

Just get moving, even if it means getting out of your chair every 30 minutes, doing a stretch or taking a walk around the office.

