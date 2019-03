CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a report of a home invasion in Delaware County. Police were called to a home on the 3900 block of Worrilow Road in Chester Township, around 5:44 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say there were reports of injuries. There is no word on the victim’s condition or the details of the invasion.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we get updates on this developing story.