



CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden County community is getting ready to unveil a new military memorial. The new memorial will stand as a simple symbol of hope.

The brand-new chair sitting in the Winslow Township Municipal Building is not meant to be sat in. At least, not by anyone here.

“It sits by itself in hope that at least someone will return to be seated in it,” said George Bethel a United States Navy Veteran.

This is a POW-MIA Chair of Honor, a symbol of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“We just want America, the world, to know we still have people unaccounted for,” said Air Force Veteran Ray Harris.

The United States Department of Defense estimates since WWII, more than 82,000 military personnel are still missing in action.

Through the veteran group Rolling Thunder, at least 500 Chairs of Honor have been placed at public sites across the country as an educational toll.

VFW Halls have them too, including Post 303 in Sicklerville.

“Most people who don’t know what it represents, they will ask and we will tell them what it represents,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Ronald Toney.

Winslow Township Mayor Barry Wright says the chair cost the township $135. To him, it’s a small price to pay.

“We want the families of MIA’s and POW’s to know we didn’t forget their sacrifices and their loved one’s sacrifice,” said Mayor Wright.

This chair will eventually be put on a riser inside the municipal building lobby and roped off in respect.