  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Crews were called to the scene of a serious accident in Woolwich Township on Wednesday morning. It happened on a field, right off Route 322 at Kings Highway, just before 6 a.m. That’s near Kingsway Regional High School.

Officials say a truck flipped over on a field.

The road was closed for a while due to the extent of injuries.

No word on how the crash happened.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s