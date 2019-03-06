



WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Crews were called to the scene of a serious accident in Woolwich Township on Wednesday morning. It happened on a field, right off Route 322 at Kings Highway, just before 6 a.m. That’s near Kingsway Regional High School.

Officials say a truck flipped over on a field.

No word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under instigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.