



A Kansas City man assaulted a young woman visiting town for cancer treatment and shot a service dog who tried to intervene in the attack, prosecutor said.

The victim was checking out of a Platte County motel when she, her boyfriend and brother were “jumped by two men and robbed,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the dog’s veterinary bill. The three victims each suffered numerous injuries.

At some point, the victim’s 3-year-old Border Collie named Lolly attacked Williams and he allegedly shot the service dog, according to a probable cause statement.

Lolly was taken to an area animal hospital, where she had surgery to repair the gunshot wound to her left side and a ruptured spleen. Her intestines had fallen out due to the impact of the bullet, which veterinary staff also repaired. In addition, she had a three-inch laceration to her rear leg.

Mardrecuis D. Williams, 25, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree trespass and causing substantial injury to a service dog.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond.

The female victim told police that she suffers from a condition that causes joint pain, dizziness and panic attacks. Lolly helps provide balance during her dizziness episodes and provides comfort during panic attacks, she said.