



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If Scotch is your drink of choice, there’s two bottles of Macallan Fine and Rare Series scotch whisky up for bid! The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is auctioning a bottle of The Macallan 1949 Cask No. 935 Single Malt Scotch Highland 52 Year Old (750 mL) and a bottle of The Macallan 1989 Cask No. 3247 Single Malt Scotch Highland 21 Year Old (750 mL).

The minimum bid for The Macallan 1949 is $25,000 and the minimum bid for The Macallan 1989 is $9,000.

“The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is pleased and proud to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to scotch lovers seeking to add a Scottish jewel to their collections,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We were extremely fortunate to receive these highly sought-after products, which are very difficult to find across the world, let alone in the U.S., and we look forward to making one or two scotch enthusiasts very, very happy.”

Details on the sealed bid process are available on a web page designated for the auction. To participate, bidders must:

• Set up an account at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com

• Read the product auction terms and conditions

• Complete a bid sheet, available on the web page;

• Obtain a $2,500 cashier’s check or money order as bid surety; and

• Mail or hand deliver the bid packet, including a fully completed bid sheet and surety, to the PLCB by 4:00 PM ET on Friday, April 5.

The auction runs through April 5.