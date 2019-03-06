



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Negotiations are coming down to the wire between the union for SEPTA’s Transit Police and SEPTA management. If a deal is not reached, more than 200 transit officers will go on strike, but negotiations are making headway.

SEPTA union and management leaders are at the bargaining table Wednesday as they try to make a deal.

SEPTA transit officers have been working without a contract since March 2018. Transit union leader Omari Bervine says the union is underpaid and understaffed, causing officers to leave for better paying jobs.

“These officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the riding public—and do it in a professional, caring and compassionate manner—and they need to be compensated fairly,” Bervine said in a statement.

If a strike does happen, a SEPTA spokesperson says it has a contingency plan. SEPTA has been in contact with Philadelphia Police and other area police departments to help with responses and calls.

SEPTA officials do not expect any additional risk to riders or service disruption.

The last time SEPTA transit officers went on strike was March 2012. That strike lasted about a week.