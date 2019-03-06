Filed Under:Local, Local TV


LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Christians around the world are observing Ash Wednesday today, the first day of the lenten season. It’s not easy for working people to make it to services for Ash Wednesday so Saint John’s in Whitehall, Leigh County is providing its annual “Ash-and-Dash” Wednesday morning.

Just drive up and receive your ashes.

The smudge of ashes on the forehead reminds Christians to repent, fast and pray during the 40-day lenten period.

Services for the distribution of ashes will also take place throughout the Philadelphia area today, including services at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

