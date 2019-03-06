  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University in Pennsylvania has announced a ban on hard liquor from on-campus housing as part of a crackdown on fraternities and sororities. University officials announced the ban Tuesday as part of its 10-point “plan for Greek excellence.”

Other points on the plan include requiring live-in graduate assistants at all fraternity and sorority houses, and the university hosting a student-run summit on Greek life to “demonstrate excellence and innovation.”

‘Operation Pinpoint’ Designed To Help Police Cut Down On Crime 

The plan comes after several fraternities and sororities were placed on probation or otherwise sanctioned for hazing violations. There are 25 Greek life organizations on campus.

University Vice Provost for Student Affairs Ricardo Hall tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that some parts of the plan will start in the fall semester, while other parts will take two years to implement.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s