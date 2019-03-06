



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A day after viral video was released, showing six Taco Bell employees beating up a man and his girlfriend, a Grubhub delivery man has come forward, saying he was yelled at and chased out of the same store on a separate occasion. “It’s really inconvenient that we have to wait over an hour for food, it’s just tacos,” Kyle Scott said.

It was just tacos with a side of fear and frustration, Scott said. A food delivery man for Grubhub, Scott was at the 11th and Chestnut Street store on Sunday.

He says the mood was tense as the store fell behind turning out food.

“The manager told me there was nothing they could do, that Grubhub was overpowering their regular customers and they couldn’t handle it,” Scott said.

He claims workers began tossing around slurs.

“They were calling me [expletive], we’re not making your [expletive] order,” Scott said. “Call Grubhub and have them cancel it. The cashier then proceeded to tell me she’s not making my order.”

Now, let’s back up a week ago, to the first whiff of Taco Bell trouble.

On Tuesday night, a customer released video allegedly showing six workers delivering an unprovoked beating to him and his girlfriend. This is all out of the same store.

“Nobody deserves what happened to me,” Bryan Reese, the man shown being punched in the video, said.

And there’s more. Last year, a college student made waves after he says a worker wrote a racial slur on his food receipt.

And now another black eye. On Sunday, Scott says that he was chased out of the restaurant, with threats of violence.

“I don’t know why they would get that upset, to hop over the counter and start vandalizing, trying to fight customers or delivery drivers,” Scott said.

A police investigation is underway.

Taco Bell says they will retrain the remaining workers at the store. The six employees shown in Tuesday’s violent video have been terminated.