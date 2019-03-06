



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Philadelphia Eagle Vince Papale shared his story about battling colon cancer. Papale took part in an event to raise awareness and promote colon cancer screens at Temple University Hospital on Wednesday.

“I was that guy, you know I’m just cruising along in life, things were pretty good, got a couple of beautiful, young children and all of the sudden I get the call from the doc after taking the test nobody wants to take because they don’t want to do the prep right, and I’m taking that test and I find out I got the big C,” Papale said.

He was diagnosed with the disease in 2001 and underwent surgery.