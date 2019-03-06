



WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have confirmed a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township after his vehicle was found overturned in a field near Kingsway Regional High School on Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene right off Route 322 at Kings Highway, just before 6 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a pickup truck veer off the road and roll over one-and-a-half times.

First responders found the male driver, who was the only person in the truck, deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

Police say he was not an employee or student at Kingsway Regional High School and first responders were able to cover the crash scene with a tarp before students arrived at the high school.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.