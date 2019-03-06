



GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed there is an ongoing police investigation into the Glen Mills School . This comes after new demands from both city and state leaders were made Wednesday to shut down the Delaware County facility. Current and former residents have alleged routine brutality at the hands of staff members.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation has resulted in arrests and prosecutions of individuals for their crimes.

State representatives and City Council members at a mid-morning news conference Wednesday blasted the facility, claiming leadership there has mishandled reports of violence and abuse of juvenile placements.

The school, in past stories on the matter, has repeatedly disputed those allegations.

Leaders are challenging state officials to launch a wide range of investigations into the facility.

“Enough is enough, and my message is directly to the administration of Glen Mills. For too long you have tried to obscure the facts, you have done everything to avoid accountability and we are going to get some accountability,” said Democrat state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, of the 181st District.

They’re also calling on the state attorney general to initiate an investigation. To do that, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office would have to refer the matter to the AG.

The school says they are taking “these allegations very seriously.”

“We are working with both state and local officials to address their concerns,” the school said.