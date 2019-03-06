  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big news for all those Gritty fans out there. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced four new Gritty bobbleheads.

The unveiling is set for Thursday, but we’re giving you a sneak peak.

There’s a St. Patrick’s Day bobblehead just in time for the holiday.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

There’s also a special boxing ring Gritty.

Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Plus, the first 3-foot-tall Gritty bobbleheads!

Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

According to the Hall of Fame and Museum, no other mascot has had a 3-foot bobblehead produced in their likeness as quickly as Gritty.

The bobbleheads are available on the Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store here.

