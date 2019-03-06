



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big news for all those Gritty fans out there. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced four new Gritty bobbleheads.

The unveiling is set for Thursday, but we’re giving you a sneak peak.

There’s a St. Patrick’s Day bobblehead just in time for the holiday.

There’s also a special boxing ring Gritty.

Plus, the first 3-foot-tall Gritty bobbleheads!

According to the Hall of Fame and Museum, no other mascot has had a 3-foot bobblehead produced in their likeness as quickly as Gritty.

The bobbleheads are available on the Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store here.