Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two students were injured after rocks were thrown through the window of a school bus in Wilmington. It happened at 24th and Washington Streets, around 4 p.m.
Authorities say the two students are being evaluated for injuries after the glass shattered.
It’s not known if the rock actually hit a student.
It’s not known how many students were on bus at the time.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.