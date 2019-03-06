



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two students were injured after rocks were thrown through the window of a school bus in Wilmington. It happened at 24th and Washington Streets, around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the two students are being evaluated for injuries after the glass shattered.

It’s not known if the rock actually hit a student.

It’s not known how many students were on bus at the time.

No arrests have been made.

