PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two children were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. It happened at 20th and Diamond Streets, around 7 a.m.
Authorities confirm the children are 4 and 7 years old.
Both were taken to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition and will be transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
