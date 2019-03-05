Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two children were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. It happened at 20th and Diamond Streets, around 7 a.m.

Authorities confirm the children are 4 and 7 years old.

Both were taken to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition and will be transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

