BREAKING:Uber Driver Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Vehicle Outside 30th Street Station, Family Says
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault. The attack happened just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 15.

The victim was waiting for an Uber on the 3500 block of Joyce Street in Kensington.

Uber Driver Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Vehicle Outside 30th Street Station, Family Says

Police say the suspect walked up to the victim and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim was able to get away and survived.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s