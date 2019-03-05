



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault. The attack happened just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 15.

The victim was waiting for an Uber on the 3500 block of Joyce Street in Kensington.

Uber Driver Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Vehicle Outside 30th Street Station, Family Says

Police say the suspect walked up to the victim and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim was able to get away and survived.