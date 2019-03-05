



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted for robbing a 7-Eleven. The robbery happened on Feb. 21 around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the two men entered the store on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood.

One of the men jumped over the counter and held the cashier at gunpoint, demanding money.

Suspect Wanted For Stabbing Victim Waiting For Uber In Chest: Police

The other suspect acted as the lookout.

Both suspects took off with the cash register drawer.