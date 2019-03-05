



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police showed off the results of an anti-crime initiative Tuesday. The department’s Northwest Division conducted a three-day joint enforcement initiative.

Officers seized nearly a million dollars worth of drugs — primarily narcotics — as well as cash and guns.

“[Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard] Ross wanted us to identify the prolific offenders, target those offenders, develop intel, take them out of the neighborhood so that we have a quality of life in these neighborhoods, and that’s exactly what we’re doing and that’s what the Narcotics Bureau did in this case,” Philadelphia police deputy commissioner Dennis Wilson said.

In all, 163 people were arrested.