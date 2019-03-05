



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No question, Fat Tuesday is all about indulgence and excess. But as we all know, sinful behavior isn’t limited to just one day.

A list of the most sinful states is out and two in our region land in the top five.

Mardi Gras, it’s a French term and you know the translation: Fat Tuesday — a night when the traditional seven deadly sins are historically explored before the fasting season of Lent begins.

The big celebration isn’t confined to Bourbon Street. The crowds, the beads, the masks were out in full force on South Street in Philadelphia.

Watch: 6 Taco Bell Employees Beat Up Man And His Girlfriend Outside Center City Location

Mardi Gras whimsy is closely tied to those seven deadly sins: anger, jealousy, excess, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

“I’m kind of angry sometimes,” one woman said.

“I’m lazy,” said another.

Now that we know some of the popular vices, let’s compare it with some data.

A new study by Wallet Hub ranked U.S. states by their sinful behavior.

For example, quantifying sins like anger with statistics on violent crimes and greed using gambling rates per capita.

Well, it turns out Nevada came in at No. 1 overall.

Man Tries To Fly Back To Florida With Military Rocket-Propelled Grenade Launcher, TSA Says

Pennsylvania did rank fifth in the nation for vanity, which comes from salons per capita and access to plastic surgery. New Jersey ranked the second-most vain.

And Delaware came in as the fifth-most jealous state and fourth laziest.

Normally, those are all attributes to be ashamed of, but on this night only, they’re perhaps just another reason to celebrate responsibly.