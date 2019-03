PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews were called to a crash involving two pedestrians in North Philadelphia, Tuesday morning. It happened at 20th and Diamond Streets, around 7 a.m.

#Chopper3 over the scene in North Phila of the crash involved two pedestrians on Diamond & 20th Streets. Take Norris or Dauphin to avoid. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3YzGFOwHyc — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 5, 2019

At least one person was taken to Hahnemann Hospital. No word on their condition or the second pedestrian.

