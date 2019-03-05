  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A Social Security Administration employee has admitted he accessed numerous accounts and falsified records so he could steal nearly $100,000 from the agency. Nicholas Pao pleaded guilty Monday to theft of government funds and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

The 37-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident faces up to 14 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 12.

Pao worked for the Social Security Administration for 10 years, handling eligibility and payment amounts and reviewing cases.

Federal prosecutors say that from December 2014 to July 2018, Pao fraudulently reinstated benefits for some people and changed their address to one he could access and pick up the prepaid debit cards issued to them.

