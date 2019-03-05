



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Uber driver who was missing for eight days was found dead inside his vehicle outside 30th Street Station on Tuesday, his family says. The son of James Carter Jr. told Eyewitness News that his father was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car.

No foul play is suspected.

Police sources say Carter’s 2007 Jeep Liberty was originally noticed outside of 30th Street Station on Sunday, but the woman who spotted it did not call 911 until Philadelphia police put out the endangered person alert Tuesday.

Carter was last seen by his family on Monday, Feb. 25.

BREAKING: Family of James Carter, Junior, of Willingboro, an Uber driver missing for 8 days, confirms his body was found in the front seat of his SUV parked outside 30th Street Station. No foul play is suspected. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uHhYFwtWNc — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 5, 2019

Carter dropped off a passenger around 5:15 p.m. on the 4900 block of Spruce Street and then allegedly deactivated the Uber app on his phone moments later.

Police say Carter’s cellphone appeared to have been turned off or the battery died.

Carter was a diabetic and was a dialysis patient, but was going to his appointments.

Nicholas Carter, the missing man’s son, said his mother died a couple of years ago and they scattered her ashes in Wildwood.

“We are all at a loss, at a standstill, trying to piece it together,” said Carter.

Neighbors were alarmed because James Carter was a familiar sight.

“It’s very upsetting because, you know, he’s a quiet man, used to see him coming and going, that’s basically it,” said neighbor Sandra Booth.

“That’s ridiculous. How can you just disappear? No car, no nothing?” questioned Robin Hallett.