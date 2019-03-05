



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Professional wrestler and South Jersey native “King Kong Bundy” has died. Bundy, whose real name is Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City and spent much of his life in South Jersey.

The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

Bundy gained national attention with acting roles for commercials, movies and television.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won. Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom “Married…with Children.”

I loved this WWF Sportscenter commercial with King Kong Bundy in it pic.twitter.com/62Ij9rbd5T — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 5, 2019

There’s no word on what led to his death.

He was 61 years old.

Fans and friends took to social media Tuesday morning to mourn the loss of a legend.

RIP my friend. Thanks for your humor and kindness. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/MdzLtvyy6S — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 5, 2019

Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family. @RealKKBundy Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/b53l4xjhGi — David Herro (@DavidHerro) March 5, 2019

Wow. King Kong Bundy was soooo good and ahead of his time. He was a machine and he never ran out of gas. @WWEBigE stole his 5 count in NXT too. #RIP — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 5, 2019

King Kong Bundy headlined WrestleMania at 28 years old, which just wasn't something that was happening in that day and age pic.twitter.com/hq0yufpSOc — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 5, 2019

Lots of folks paying tribute to King Kong Bundy this morning. Check out this ad from @mcall April 24, 1985 — Bundy part of a lineup of stars appearing at Bethlehem's Liberty HS pic.twitter.com/BBGOngPYeD — Stephanie Sigafoos (@ssigafoos) March 5, 2019

OMG can’t hardly believe my friend Chris Pallies aka King Kong Bundy has passed away. Very sad news he was a kind soul. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again. — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) March 5, 2019

Bundy was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.