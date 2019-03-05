



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You love cheesesteaks. And you love pound cake.

But what about a cheesesteak on pound cake?

To commemorate its 70th anniversary, Joe’s Steaks is mashing together Philly favorites.

And one of those mashups is a cheesesteak on iconic Stock’s pound cake.

The creation, which stuffs “steak and cheese between two thick, buttery slices,” is available only on Tuesdays in March.

The announcement was met with some interesting replies on Twitter. Not everyone seemed to think the cheesesteak is a good idea.

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. — Rayjaymay (@rayjaymay1967) March 5, 2019

This is cake abuse — Stock's Stickler (@stocksstickler) March 5, 2019

However, some people loved the idea.

This I have to try #Wow — Chris Collins (@Chris_Collins33) March 5, 2019

Where is this? I need one or a dozen — Edward M Dunne (@dunne_ed) March 5, 2019

The pound cake cheesesteak is available at both Joe’s locations in Wissinoming and Fishtown.

Joe’s past Philly mashups have included a cheesesteak on Federal glazed donuts in June, a La Colombe milkshake in September and a cheesesteak on a pretzel bun in November.

Will you be trying the pound cake cheesesteak?