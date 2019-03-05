BREAKING:Uber Driver Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Vehicle Outside 30th Street Station, Family Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You love cheesesteaks. And you love pound cake.

But what about a cheesesteak on pound cake?

To commemorate its 70th anniversary, Joe’s Steaks is mashing together Philly favorites.

Man Gets Into Drunken Fight With Cashier After Being Served Philly Cheesesteak On Sesame Seed Bun, Authorities Say

And one of those mashups is a cheesesteak on iconic Stock’s pound cake.

Credit: Punch Media

The creation, which stuffs “steak and cheese between two thick, buttery slices,” is available only on Tuesdays in March.

The announcement was met with some interesting replies on Twitter. Not everyone seemed to think the cheesesteak is a good idea.

However, some people loved the idea.

The pound cake cheesesteak is available at both Joe’s locations in Wissinoming and Fishtown.

Joe’s past Philly mashups have included a cheesesteak on Federal glazed donuts in June, a La Colombe milkshake in September and a cheesesteak on a pretzel bun in November.

Will you be trying the pound cake cheesesteak?

