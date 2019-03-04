Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Schools are closed, public transportation schedules are amended and vehicle restrictions are in place. The latest winter storm is here, so don’t put away your shovels just yet.
How much snow has fallen thus far? Stay with Eyewitness News as we’ll update the snow totals from the National Weather Services throughout the storm.
Here are the totals, as of 12:15 a.m.:
Pennsylvania
North Whitehall Township: 6.6 inches
Bushkill Township: 6.3 inches
Lower Towamensing Township: 6.3 inches
Huffs Church: 5.5 inches
Nazareth: 5.0 inches
Royersford: 4.5 inches
Gilbertsville: 4.3 inches
East Coventry Township: 4.2 inches
Morrisville: 3.5 inches
Pughtown: 3.2 inches
Chadds Ford Township: 2.9 inches
Fox Chase: 1.5 inches
Drexel Hill: 1.0 inches
New Jersey
Highland Lakes: 5.2 inches
Stewartsville: 5.1 inches
Schooleys Mountain: 5.0 inches
Millington: 3.5 inches
Princeton: 3.0 inches
Ewing: 2.0 inches
Jackson: 1.5 inches
Mount Laurel: 0.7 inches
Washington Township: 0.5 inches
Delaware
Pike Creek: 1.5 inches
Greenville: 1.3 inches
Hockessin: 1.2 inches
Newark: 1.0 inches
New Castle: 0.9 inches
*These totals will be updated throughout the day.