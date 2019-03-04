



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Schools are closed, public transportation schedules are amended and vehicle restrictions are in place. The latest winter storm is here, so don’t put away your shovels just yet.

How much snow has fallen thus far? Stay with Eyewitness News as we’ll update the snow totals from the National Weather Services throughout the storm.

Here are the totals, as of 12:15 a.m.:

Pennsylvania

North Whitehall Township: 6.6 inches

Bushkill Township: 6.3 inches

Lower Towamensing Township: 6.3 inches

Huffs Church: 5.5 inches

Nazareth: 5.0 inches

Royersford: 4.5 inches

Gilbertsville: 4.3 inches

East Coventry Township: 4.2 inches

Morrisville: 3.5 inches

Pughtown: 3.2 inches

Chadds Ford Township: 2.9 inches

Fox Chase: 1.5 inches

Drexel Hill: 1.0 inches

New Jersey

Highland Lakes: 5.2 inches

Stewartsville: 5.1 inches

Schooleys Mountain: 5.0 inches

Millington: 3.5 inches

Princeton: 3.0 inches

Ewing: 2.0 inches

Jackson: 1.5 inches

Mount Laurel: 0.7 inches

Washington Township: 0.5 inches

Delaware

Pike Creek: 1.5 inches

Greenville: 1.3 inches

Hockessin: 1.2 inches

Newark: 1.0 inches

New Castle: 0.9 inches

*These totals will be updated throughout the day.