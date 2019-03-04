



WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man who drove for Uber and Lyft in Washington has been found dead in Delaware, six weeks after he went missing. News outlets report that a Metropolitan police spokesman says 43-year-old Musba Behiru Shifa was found dead in Wilmington on Saturday.

He was last seen in northwest Washington on Jan. 18.

Critical #MissingPerson 43-year-old Musba Behiru Shifa, who was last seen in the 1300 block of W Street, Northwest, on Friday, January 18, 2019. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/XJUFSAs2Xn — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 29, 2019

The circumstances of his death and the discovery of his body were not immediately clear.

Shifa was originally from Ethiopia.

