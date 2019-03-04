



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in Trenton had to deal with difficult weather conditions as they battled a wild house fire late Sunday night. Flames broke out on the 400 block of Hudson Street around 11 p.m.

The fire reached three alarms before firefighters brought it under control.

Firefighters had to issue a mayday when they lost contact with one of their men. He was eventually located.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.