



FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two female suspects who allegedly stole a shopping cart full of Twisted Teas from a Feasterville Acme. Lower Southampton Township Police say the two women entered the Acme around 7 p.m. on March 1 with “some delightful alcoholic beverages on their mind.”

The women quickly loaded a cart full of Twisted Tea, before exiting the store with the cart, according to authorities.

Police say the duo then loaded the teas into a waiting silver car parked out front and fled toward Street Road.

If you recognize the women or have been to a function with a larger-than-normal amount of Twisted Tea, call Lower Southampton Township Police at 215-357-1234.