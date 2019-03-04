



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Much of the area is waking up to dig out. The wet, heavy snow and rain have made for travel troubles on area roads.

In New Hope, a tree came crashing down, bringing utility equipment with it on River Road.

There are thousands of power outages across the area. At one point Monday morning, PECO officials said more than 5,000 homes in Bucks County alone were without power.

While it looks very pretty, wet heavy snow like the kind we got overnight can be problematic if it weighs down tree branches in the wrong spot like over power lines @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/rMouDPauSy — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) March 4, 2019

Areas north and west of the city saw the most accumulation, with some areas hitting 7 inches.

Get ready, because after this snow, the cold is on its way.