WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Leaves Behind Significant Snow For Parts Of Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Much of the area is waking up to dig out. The wet, heavy snow and rain have made for travel troubles on area roads.

In New Hope, a tree came crashing down, bringing utility equipment with it on River Road.

There are thousands of power outages across the area. At one point Monday morning, PECO officials said more than 5,000 homes in Bucks County alone were without power.

Areas north and west of the city saw the most accumulation, with some areas hitting 7 inches.

Winter Storm Watch: Snow Totals From Philadelphia, New Jersey And Tri-State Area

Get ready, because after this snow, the cold is on its way.

