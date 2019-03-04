SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check out a full list of school closings and delays for Monday
By Lauren Casey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was certainly a miserable night to end the weekend, but snowfall was heavy and robust throughout the Philadelphia region. The snow has since turned to sleet in the city.

We have rain, a little bit of sleet and snow throughout the region. In Philadelphia, it has been primarily sleeting and little snow. Northwest of Philadelphia, it’s been mainly snow throughout the storm.

The winter storm warning for Philadelphia and surrounding counties remains in effect until 7 a.m. The storm has forces school delays and closings and iffy conditions on the road.

Expect additional snow and sleet accumulations of one-to-two inches possible near I-95 – mainly for the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs and an additional two-to-four inches north and west of Philadelphia.

(Credit: CBS3)

Precipitation comes to an end from west to east across the area from 1 a.m. through 4 a.m.

(Credit: CBS3)

The snowfall totals so far.

(Credit: CBS3)

