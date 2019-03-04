  • CBS 3On Air

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A driver going the wrong way was arrested after causing a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Delaware County on Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police say. Anthony Colabove was charged with DUI and drug possession, according to police.

According to authorities, a vehicle was driving southbound on I-95 northbound when the accidents occurred. The accident happened on I-95 northbound between Exit 9B/9A and Exit 10 in Tinicum Township.

The northbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.

According to police, Colabove was stopped in black Ford in the running lanes of Departure Road by the west terminal when police blew their horn.

Police say he then jumped the median and struck two vehicles, and continued to travel southbound on I-95 before hitting another vehicle head-on.

the 41-year-old suspect was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police and transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.

Other moderate injuries were reported.

