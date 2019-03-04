Comments
TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of I-95 in Delaware County for a period of time on Monday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle was driving the wrong way northbound on I-95 when the crash occurred.
The accident happened on I-95 northbound between Exit 9B/9A and Exit 10 in Tinicum Township.
The northbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.
Moderate injuries were reported.
