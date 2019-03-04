TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 In Delaware County
TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of I-95 in Delaware County for a period of time on Monday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle was driving the wrong way northbound on I-95 when the crash occurred.

The accident happened on I-95 northbound between Exit 9B/9A and Exit 10 in Tinicum Township.

The northbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.

Moderate injuries were reported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

