



TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of I-95 in Delaware County for a period of time on Monday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle was driving the wrong way northbound on I-95 when the crash occurred.

The accident happened on I-95 northbound between Exit 9B/9A and Exit 10 in Tinicum Township.

The northbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.

#BREAKING I-95 North is CLOSED at RT-420 in #Tinicum Township for a serious accident. Use RT-13 or RT-291 as alternates for now @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CGv7mQoPyf — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 4, 2019

Moderate injuries were reported.

