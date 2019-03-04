



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Marshalls is going digital. The company will launch an online store later this year, according to Business Insider.

CEO Ernie Herrman of The TJX Companies — TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods — announced the move on a call with investors Wednesday.

According to Business Insider, the move will not affect brick-and-mortar Marshalls stores.

Much like TJ Maxx’s online store, Marshalls will keep the items available in stores and online different to prevent “cannibalization of sale” and competition between the two.

Marshalls’ online platform will launch later in 2019.